Ronnie O'Sullivan has reflected on what he considers to be a key aspect to emerging from a World Snooker Championship final at the Crucible victorious.

The reigning champion crashed out to Anthony McGill earlier in the tournament after his doughty opponent came through a dramatic final-frame decider

But now able to give his thoughts from the Eurosport studio, the Rocket had some wise words for Mark Selby and Stuart Bingham after the opening session of their semi-final left the pair locked at 4-4.

For O'Sullivan, the key to coming through a Crucible final and ending up with the trophy in your hands, is being able to survive a tough session when you are not at your best.

"Obviously Selby struggled and Bingham looked the more fluent," O'Sullivan told Eurosport.

"But when you look back at any world title that you've won, you look back sometimes and you go, 'Ah, it was that session when I got out 4-4 instead of getting beat 7-1 - that's why I'm sitting here with the trophy'.

"You know, I have felt like that a lot of times at the end of the tournament.

So it's those sessions that win you the world title, you know.

Neal Foulds agreed: "You've just got to dig in on days like this. It's a quiet day at the Crucible: now we're down to one table and it's just one session, gently getting you into the semi-finals.

"The next couple of days are really where it all gets won and lost. As long as you don't go too far behind, as is the case in this match, there is everything to play for.

"Bingham looks to be the better player, but that is only in this first of four sessions."

