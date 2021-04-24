Neil Robertson won through to the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship with a clinical 13-9 win over Jack Lisowski.
Robertson edged the first session, while Lisowski came back to split the second session on Friday to set up an intriguing third and final session at 9-7.
The Australian got off to a strong start on Saturday, emptying the table for a 126 and the frame.
He then immediately followed up with a break of 87 to give himself a four-frame advantage, largely thanks to a fluke.
The 39-year-old missed a long red into the bottom right by a mile before the cue ball glanced an adjacent red and sent it trickling into the bottom left corner.
Lisowski, ranked 14 in the world, pulled a frame back after clearing all the colours, but Robertson moved himself to one frame of victory at the mid-session interval with a break of 70.
Lisowski restarted with a break of 71, but Robertson finished up with 90 in what was a very convincing display.
In the morning session's other match, Mark Williams has a 10-6 lead over John Higgins heading into their final session on Saturday evening.
The Welsh Potting Machine held a 5-3 lead and took the first four frames in Saturday's morning session to race into a 10-3 lead, which completed a run of nine on the spin in the match.
Higgins went for a 147 maximum in the 14th frame, but he had to settle for a 113 break instead after catching the black too thinly.
Nevertheless, it kickstarted a fightback as the 45-year-old registered breaks of 107 and 82 to keep himself in contention.
