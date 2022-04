Snooker

‘A pretty miserable afternoon for Mark Williams’ - Eurosport studio analysis of semi-final clash with Judd Trump

Judd Trump opened up a 7-1 lead over Mark Williams after the first session of their World Championship semi-final, and the Eurosport studio felt Williams was out of petrol. Watch the World Championship and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:03:02, 2 hours ago