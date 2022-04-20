Britain's next generation of snooker talent is more interested in "social media and money" and are too "lazy" to improve, according to Belgium's leading player Luca Brecel.

Speaking ahead of his opening match at the World Championship against Noppon Saengkham on Wednesday evening, the world No. 11 ripped into the standard of aspiring player in the UK compared to the golden generation of Ronnie O'Sullivan, John Higgins and Mark Williams – the fabled 'Class of '92' – who all remain inside the world's top 10 thirty years after turning professional.

28-year-old Tynesider Sam Craigie is the highest-ranked UK player under the age of 30, but is perched at a lowly 42 in the world with a dearth of rising UK kids sadly all too apparent in a sport dominated by British players since the Crucible Theatre first hosted its biggest tournament in 1977.

“For the new generation, it’s all about social media and money,” Brecel is quoted as telling reporters . “These days they all seem so lazy and it will be difficult for more players like Higgins and Williams to break through."

Brecel became the youngest player to appear at the Crucible when he lost 10-5 to Stephen Maguire at the age of 17 years and 45 days a decade ago.

He refuses to accept the excuse that facing the leading players in the first round stunts the growth of players.

I’ve heard a lot of players complain about the 128 (draws), but I think you just need to get on with it. You must accept it’s going to take a long time to be good at something. Impatience is the word.

“I’ve got my problems out of the way on and off the table and I’ve had a different season this year. I feel like this year I’ve got my best chance to go far," said Brecel, who defeated Higgins 9-5 in the Scottish Open final a week after losing 10-5 to Zhao Xintong in the UK final.

O'Sullivan feels British kids have a problem in putting their mobile devices away to focus on practice.

“I see a lot of that when I go to practice,” O’Sullivan told Eurosport . “A lot of these kids are on their phone chatting and whatever and I think that is not really the way to approach your work or your sport.

“That is time to switch the phone off, engage in what you are doing and focus for that period of time. You can't really do that if you're on your phone checking Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or wherever it is they do.

"If you are on your phone, you are not concentrating on snooker, but a lot of the younger generation are not able to do that. Many are unable to focus. It is all about focusing, and really learning to finely tune that level of concentration."

