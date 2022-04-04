Andrew Pagett ended Jimmy 'Whirlwind' White's latest World Championship bid with a 6-2 victory in the opening qualifying round at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

Six-time finalist White – who first appeared at the sport's biggest event in 1981 – rolled in breaks of 76, 54 and 55 with World No 109 Pagett contributing knocks of 52, 59, 95 and 55.

Pagett will face Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in the second round of qualifying.

While White continues playing on a World Snooker Tour wild card at the age of 59, Liam Davies became the youngest winner of a match at the sport's biggest event.

The Welshman defeated Aaron Hill 6-4 at the age of 15 years and 277 days, usurping Ben Mertens by two days with his qualifying win over James Cahill two yeas ago.

Davies rolled in breaks of 127, 60 and 72 to secure a meeting with Fergal O'Brien in the second qualifying round.

