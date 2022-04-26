Snooker

‘Anyone got an idea?’ – Stuart Bingham asks audience for help as Judd Trump leaves him in pickle at World Championship

Stuart Bingham used up one of his lifelines during his World Championship quarter-final with Judd Trump by asking the audience for help. "It's ask the audience time," said David Hendon on the Eurosport mic as laughter echoed around the Crucible Theatre.

00:01:01, 19 minutes ago