Stephen Maguire wears his heart on his sleeve, and is never shy in letting his feelings be known.

During his first-round clash with Shaun Murphy at the World Championship, it did not take expert lip readers to understand that the Scot was a tad frustrated.

Maguire had the upper hand in a safety battle in the 12th frame, after playing what he thought was a good shot in behind the baulk colours.

However, as he returned to his seat it was clear that he had left a tiny gap between yellow and pink.

Murphy sized up the pot and knocked the red into the right middle, at which point the camera panned to Maguire who mouthed expletives into the camera.

Eurosport commentator Phil Studd said: “Upward glances from Maguire and a few words uttered of the industrial variety.”

His co-commentator Dominic Dale added: “Apologies for those who are very adept at lip-reading.”

While he was frustrated in his seat for a while, it was not a fatal error as Maguire got back in and benefited from a huge fluke to take the frame.

