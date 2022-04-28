Jimmy White feels Mark Williams ran out of fuel in the first session of his World Championship semi-final against Judd Trump, and urged him to recharge the batteries.

Williams arrived at the Crucible for the semi-final as arguably the form player of the tournament, but he faces a mountain to climb if he is to keep his hopes of a fourth world title alive as he lost the opening session 7-1

Trump had a better run of the balls than Williams, but he was also overwhelmingly the better player and deserving of the lead.

White suggested age could be catching up with the 47-year-old Williams, and urged him to switch off completely ahead of the second session on Friday morning.

“I felt for Mark Williams,” White said in the Eurosport studio. “I think it might be to do with age.

“Some days with me, I can play great on Monday, can’t pot a ball on Tuesday and great on Wednesday.

“We have seen him in this World Championship have a couple of bad sessions, and today he looked completely drained.

“He is struggling. If I was in his corner, he needs to completely relax and do nothing and get as much rest as possible.

“Mark Williams will be with his coach now thinking ‘my technique has gone, I am coming across the ball.’ It is all nonsense. He is just drained. He has hit a brick wall. He just needs to sleep. He has run out of fuel.

“At the moment Trump is getting better and Mark is getting worse.”

Alan McManus echoed that sentiment, suggesting there is hope for Williams provided he comes out strong on Friday.

“All is not lost,” McManus said. “There are 16 frames tomorrow, but Mark has got to get the better of the day. 9-7 even would be something.”

For all Williams’ struggles, White was impressed with Trump’s measured performance.

“Why he has become such a great winner is he is not trying to force the issue,” White said. “He knows Mark Williams is struggling and he is just keeping it even tighter.

“Normally he would go for a few more shots, but Williams keeps leaving him in.”

