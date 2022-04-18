Jimmy White has claimed Zhao Xintong is the most naturally gifted player since Ronnie O'Sullivan and is capable of winning the World Championship this year.

The 25-year-old burst onto the scene in December by winning the UK Championship, then followed it up with the German Masters in January.

Heimpressed in the first round of the World Championship in Sheffield, beating Jamie Clarke 10-2

O'Sullivan has even admitted to giving pointers the 25-year-old , who he believes can become the greatest of all time, and snooker legend White believes the sky is the limit for the Chinese star.

"Zhao hits that sweet spot all the time," White told Eurosport. "One of these players that when he gets cueing makes the game look so easy.

"He’s just raw natural talent, and luckily for him he’s got O’Sullivan giving him pointers.

"He’s capable of winning the World Championship but it will be a big ask the way Judd Trump, Neil Robertson, Ronnie O'Sullivan and John Higgins are playing.

"But I wouldn’t be that surprised. He’s the best natural player since Ronnie O’Sullivan, without a shadow of a doubt. He’s here to stay."

Former Masters champion Alan McManus agreed that Zhao can win the tournament, and believes he is the best long potter in the world.

"He has it in him to go very deep, maybe win it, but he's still very young," said McManus.

"I believe him to be the best long potter in the game. If he scores like he can, then his long game for me is the cornerstone of his talent and the sky is the limit as far as the World Championship goes.

"When you're looking at young players as a yardstick against O'Sullivan, have they got the gifts he had? The answer is no, because nobody will ever have that, but Zhao has his own thing.

"He keeps it simple, simple cue action, simple round the table, he's quick but he doesn't look quick. He has a big chance."

