There was yet another comical and bizarre exchange between Ronnie O'Sullivan and referee Olivier Martell on Sunday as the World Championship final continued.

O’Sullivan, who was just six frames away from a record-equalling seventh title at the Crucible in Sheffield upon the resumption on Monday after having blown Judd Trump away to lead the final 12-5, has had an ongoing tiff with referee Martell during the tournament showpiece.

With the pressure on Trump, who needs at least three frames in the afternoon to ensure that the tournament showdown heads to the final session, O'Sullivan engaged in yet another strange encounter with Martell over - yes, you guessed it - a re-spot.

In a continuation of their bizarre interactions, the 46-year-old did not budge with Martell attempting to get a clear view of where to re-spot the white, leaving his cue flat against the table while holding it.

"Can I check please??" asked a visibly frustrated Martell as O'Sullivan, clearly anxious to get the correct line for his upcoming shot, refused to move from his spot.

"That is the line. That is the line." That was O'Sullivan's repeated line, as Martell had to duck underneath O'Sullivan's cue to get a view on proceedings.

Eventually, Martell was able to place the ball where he felt was correct - and this time both Trump and O'Sullivan were happy with his work.

Jimmy White and Alan McManus hailed O'Sullivan's commanding performance so far in the final against Trump ahead of the resumption of play on Monday.

'He can win 10' - White says 'greatest ever' O'Sullivan can break world titles record

Even if Trump manages to significantly improve his level, White and McManus regard O'Sullivan as "unstoppable" given the way that he is currently playing at the Crucible.

"It just looks like a masterclass," White said in the Eurosport studio.

"He is just flowing around the table; he is at such ease. His cue-ball control is there.

"He looks a bit tired to me, Ron, as well, which is understandable.

"Trump is below-par, we have to say that. He hasn't put Ronnie under any sort of pressure. But Ronnie is just getting stronger and stronger and stronger.

"He keeps clocking that scoreboard and these frames keep going up there - and he looks unstoppable."

Alan McManus added: "His cue ball was outstanding. It was a sparkling session.

"There was a mini-blemish, and that is the tiniest of blemishes, and that was the long red that let Judd in. But he was imperious. It was brilliant."

‘You should be very forceful as a referee’ – McManus and White on O’Sullivan-ref spat

It is the fifth occasion in O’Sullivan’s illustrious career that he has occupied the world No. 1 ranking, and the first time since 2019, as he continues his seemingly-inevitable pursuit of a record-equalling seventh world title.

The Rocket could draw level with fellow snooker legend Stephen Hendry's tally of Crucible triumphs if he is able to close out victory over Trump, who has not won the World Championship since his solitary crown back in 2019.

