Snooker

‘Don’t start’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan in big row with referee during World Championship final with Judd Trump

Watch the extraordinary exchange between Ronnie O’Sullivan and Olivier Marteel during the World Championship final. The delay did not effect Judd Trump, who swooped in to reduce O’Sullivan’s lead to 5-3 at the end of the first session. Stream the World Championship and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:48, 35 minutes ago