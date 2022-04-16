Ronnie O’Sullivan found himself with his back against the wall at 3-0 down to David Gilbert in the first round of the World Championship, and responded in the best way possible with a stunning break of 122.

The third frame of the first-round clash was a bitter one for O’Sullivan, as he was in command at 54-0 to the good but Gilbert got back in and stole it with a clearance from green to black.

The first round is best of 19, so losing it was not fatal but it left O’Sullivan under pressure.

You would not have known it as he knocked in a glorious long red to get going in the fourth and raced through a brilliant break of 122.

The key shots were a tough red along the bottom rail and a black to split the remaining reds, and he executed both to perfection.

After seeing O'Sullivan knock in his 185th Crucible century, Eurosport commentator Neal Foulds said: “A good response to losing that frame. This is exactly what he needed.

“It has been an entertaining four frames.”

The century was also the 28th year in a row that O’Sullivan has made at least one ton at the World Championship.

Hossein Vafaei has suggested O’Sullivan should retire , but he shows no signs of slowing down and the fourth frame has got him up and running in Sheffield in 2022.

---

