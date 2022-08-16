Ronnie O'Sullivan has explained to Eurosport's The Breakdown podcast why he did not enjoy his record-equalling seventh World Snooker Championship title.

The 46-year-old has started the 2022/23 snooker campaign as the sport's undisputed world No. 1 after he conquered the Crucible for a record-equalling seventh time with his latest incredible showing on the biggest stage.

Ad

The 39-time ranking event winner joined Stephen Hendry as the most prolific world champion in modern history with the 18-13 triumph over 2019 champion Judd Trump in what was a memorable 46th final at the famous Sheffield venue.

World Championship 'I hated it' - O'Sullivan on why he did not enjoy winning seventh world title AN HOUR AGO

But perhaps surprisingly, O'Sullivan admitted to Eurosport's Greg Rutherford and Orla Chennaoui that he was forced to go to "dark places" with the triumph and he "hated it" because he had never wanted to do so again.

The Breakdown returns next week for the second part of its first season. Previous episodes have included conversations with Sir Chris Hoy, racing driver Jamie Chadwick and sprint legend Mark Cavendish. You can listen here.

"It's a tough event," he said on the Eurosport podcast. "Up until my fifth one, I would finish it and I could wake up the next day and go 'I could do that again'.

"When I won it in 2020, I was gone for about 10 days afterwards. The nervous system was kind of like pulverised for 17 days straight.

"It's not until you have finished that it kind of hits you, and I didn't like that feeling. I just thought that's not right, not normal to go through that.

"You are obviously shutting down a lot of emotions during the event, and it just comes out at some point afterwards.

"This year was no different, but I promised myself that I would never go to the dark places the tournament requires you to go to because it is such an endurance test mentally, more than physically.

"I checked out about eight years ago so I kind of play snooker for fun. I am still competitive because I am a competitive person, but I had to dial it down a lot just to enjoy it more for longevity reasons.

"Otherwise, I think if I had never got the enjoyment side of it, I probably would not have done it. So I have found a way to enjoy it, but part of the enjoyment was to not go to those dark places.

‘Probably my greatest result’ – O’Sullivan on seventh world title

"The only reason I did go to the dark places was because we filmed a documentary so I was forced to actually try because the cameras were following me everywhere.

"I just had to give it blood, guts and whatever there was, and that was what I had to do. That is why I hated it because I promised myself I would never go there.

"It just requires a lot of determination and lots of resilience. I'm not hard on myself because I believe in the snooker gods. I always know things are going to be good for me.

"It was just hard. Sheffield is a hard, hard venue. It is a gladiatorial venue. There is a lot of pressure in the build-up. When you are out there playing it is okay - that's the best place to be.

"That tournament has never really suited me. It is just one of those that you have to do. It is a daunting task, but you can't shy away from it."

Asked if he would definitely play at the 2023 World Championship in search of a record eighth title, he said: "I will go, but I will not give blood, sweat and tears."

- - -

Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and on eurosport.co.uk, including the European Masters which starts on August 16.

European Masters European Masters 2022 - Latest scores, results, schedule, order of play YESTERDAY AT 09:33