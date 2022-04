Snooker

'Finishes in style!' - Neil Robertson seals Ashley Hugill victory with a century at World Championship

Watch the end to Neil Robertson's 10-5 victory over Ashley Hugill at the 2022 World Snooker Championship. Robertson sealed his win with a century. Stream the 2022 World Championship and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

00:02:58, 2 hours ago