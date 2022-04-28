Mark Williams prompted laughter in the Crucible Theatre when he tried to scare the "good sport" referee with a prank during his match against Judd Trump at the World Championship.

'The Welsh Potting Machine' was taking on the 2019 world champion Trump after the Bristolian had taken to social media to jest about the ages of the three players who are left in the draw with him at the Crucible. At the same time, he noted that they were "three legends of the game".

Trump said it was like being in the middle of the "World Seniors Championship" with the veteran line up for the semi-finals, and he himself had played a trick on a match referee the day before by pretending there was a noise in the crowd before moving the balls.

On this occasion, it was Williams who came up with the prank. The 47-year-old, who has three World Championship titles to his name, managed to get a laugh from the crowd and the referee, Desislava Bozhilova.

As Bozhilova came to the table to adjust the position of the pink, Williams banged his cue down very hard on the ground, causing a loud noise. It prompted chuckles from the fans at the Crucible, his opponent and the referee.

"Not sure what that noise was..." wondered Dave Hendon on commentary as he attempted to figure out what was going on.

A laughing Joe Johnson responded: "Yeah, that was Mark Williams banging his cue on the floor.

"Trying to frighten her! She has taken it as a good sport."

Hendon added: "Nice of him, wasn't it?!"

Williams is known for his practical jokes and sense of humour, and he managed to lift some of the tension around the theatre for the high-stakes match with Ronnie O'Sullivan and John Higgins set to duel in their semi-final in the evening session.

The light-hearted start did not last long for Williams, however, as Trump roared into an early lead in the best-of-33-frames encounter in Sheffield.

Watch as Trump winds up referee, moves ball with hand

The theatrics occurred after Trump accidentally snookered himself as he hunted down a century break.

Without having thought of an obvious solution, he cheekily indicated to Williams that there was a disturbance in the crowd, pointing towards a fictional ruckus.

As the crowd laughed, Trump quickly moved the pink and fired his next shot before the official had a chance to cotton on.

By the time Williams had turned back around, balls were crashing around the table – with the blue eventually finding a home in the bottom left pocket to add to the confusion.

