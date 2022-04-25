Neil Robertson further immortalised himself at the World Championship with a magnificent 147 maximum break.

The Australian has had little luck at the Crucible since his 2010 world title, but filleted a mesmerising perfect total clearance to enter the record books with the 12th maximum in snooker’s biggest tournament.

Many maximums come when the pressure is off, but Robertson was 10-8 down to Jack Lisowski in their second-round match when he got in amongst the balls. Lisowski had potted the cue ball, with Robertson thundering home a long red to begin his dance in the spotlight as he swept home 15 reds, 15 blacks and the colours.

“When he was a boy he used to get tapes sent over to Australia of the great moments here at the World Championship. Now it looks like he is about to offer one of his own,” said David Hendon as Robertson stroked home the final pink – the penultimate ball.

As he fired home the black, Hendon bellowed: “Fantastic! What a moment for the Melbourne man. They’re on their feet at the Crucible, Neil Robertson with a 147.”

One-time Crucible champion Joe Johnson added: “These are very, very special moments, it's going to live forever.”

Judd Trump and Anthony McGill, locked in a battle on the other table, poked their heads round the partition to watch the final moments before offering Robertson their congratulations.

“He’ll be feeling a million dollars,” said Alan McManus in the Eurosport studio. “That was brilliant, loved it.”

Robertson, who had looked out of sorts until his sudden surge to form, capitalised on the momentum to take the next frame to leave the match square at 10-10 heading into the interval in the best-of-25 encounter.

“He likes records, he would have always wanted to make a 147 at the Crucible," added Jimmy White.

"But prior to that frame, it must be said he was really struggling. [Then] he’s gone in and made a 147, clicked straight back into gear, been playing like he’s been playing for the last few months and went and won the next frame in one visit.”

Crucible 147s at World Championship

Neil Robertson, 2022

John Higgins, 2020

Stephen Hendry, 2012

Stephen Hendry, 2009

Ali Carter, 2008

Ronnie O'Sullivan, 2008

Mark Williams, 2005

Ronnie O'Sullivan, 2003

Ronnie O'Sullivan, 1997

Stephen Hendry, 1995

Jimmy White, 1992

Cliff Thorburn, 1983

