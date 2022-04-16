Mark Selby has made an excellent start to the defence of his World Championship title, as he holds a 6-3 lead over Jamie Jones after the first session, but it was not all smooth sailing for the Jester.

At 4-2 ahead and with a 31-6 lead, Selby was looking to turn the screw on his opponent.

He got down on a red to bottom left, but just as he was about to strike the cue ball he got up off the shot and said “good timing” - with a spectator in his eyeline causing him some unrest.

After walking away from the shot, Selby regained his composure and knocked in the red and went on to open up a 5-2 lead.

It’s not been an ideal lead up to the defence of his title at the Crucible, as Selby has struggled to find his best form and revealed a battle with his mental health.

He talked about possibly not defending the title , but made it to Sheffield and is well placed to advance to the second round when the match resumes later on Saturday.

---

