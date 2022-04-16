Mark Selby has made an excellent start to the defence of his World Championship title, as he holds a 6-3 lead over Jamie Jones after the first session, but it was not all smooth sailing for the Jester.
At 4-2 ahead and with a 31-6 lead, Selby was looking to turn the screw on his opponent.
He got down on a red to bottom left, but just as he was about to strike the cue ball he got up off the shot and said “good timing” - with a spectator in his eyeline causing him some unrest.
After walking away from the shot, Selby regained his composure and knocked in the red and went on to open up a 5-2 lead.
It’s not been an ideal lead up to the defence of his title at the Crucible, as Selby has struggled to find his best form and revealed a battle with his mental health.
He talked about possibly not defending the title, but made it to Sheffield and is well placed to advance to the second round when the match resumes later on Saturday.
---
