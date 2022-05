Snooker

‘Great shot to see’ – Jimmy White salutes Ronnie O’Sullivan’s ‘cocked hat double’

Jimmy White and Alan McManus were left basking in Ronnie O’Sullivan’s moment of genius after he dropped a ‘cocked hat double’ on a re-spotted black in the World Championship final. Stream the World Championship and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:01, 21 minutes ago