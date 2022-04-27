Judd Trump ended the morning session of his quarter-final with Stuart Bingham at the World Championship in fine form - including a fluke that was remarkable.

An already revved-up crowd inside the Crucible loved what they were seeing as a wild shot from the Bristolian thundered off two cushions and eventually zipped into the far corner pocket.

It was a total fluke - and a quite brilliant one at that.

With 74 already to his name on the board, the frame was already essentially over, but it was a wonderful moment as the fans were treated to the fun shot.

"Suddenly, he can't miss ... even when he does!" exclaimed Dave Hendon, on commentary for Eurosport at the time.

"He struggled for the early part, but it was a bright finish. You can see Bingham's expression, and he knows he has missed a trick here. He will have to regroup. There is plenty of time to do that."

While the shot may not have counted for much in the context of the frame, the passage of play was still telling and crucial for Trump.

Indeed, it was such a poor beginning for Trump on Wednesday that his opponent appeared set for the semi-finals, only to be pegged back in magnificent fashion.

When Trump turns it on and manages to really get going there is very little that can stop him. As he roared back to level at 8-8 it essentially ensured that the pair will pick up their match from scratch.

The World Championship is intriguingly poised ahead of the semi-finals with Ronnie O'Sullivan having already secured his place in the last four with his imperious victory over Stephen Maguire

It is the fifth occasion in O’Sullivan’s illustrious career that he has occupied the world No. 1 ranking, and the first time since 2019, as he continues his pursuit of a record-equalling seventh world title.

