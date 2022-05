Snooker

‘He can’t let him go!’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan embraces Judd Trump after winning seventh World Championship title

Ronnie O’Sullivan secured a record-equalling Crucible crown as he stamped out Judd Trump’s resistance to win the World Championship for a seventh time. Stream the World Championship and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:04:00, 10 minutes ago