Snooker

'He doesn’t probably fully understand the gift that he’s got' - Alan McManus on Ronnie O'Sullivan

“It’s the way that Federer hits a forehand, it’s the way Messi beats three players,” said Alan McManus as he hailed Ronnie O’Sullivan ahead of the final session of the 2022 World Championship. O’Sullivan will join Stephen Hendry on seven world titles if he completes the job on Monday evening. The Rocket took a 14-11 lead into the fourth session after a fightback from Judd Trump.

00:01:05, 22 minutes ago