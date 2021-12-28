Judd Trump is a great, says Mark Selby, but to become an all-time great he has to start winning more of the feted Triple Crown events.

Selby, 38, won a fourth world title in May, to bring his Triple Crown haul to nine. That is some way behind Ronnie O’Sullivan, who has 20, Stephen Hendry, who is on 18, and Steve Davis’ haul of 15.

It leaves him level with John Higgins but clear of Trump, who has three after winning the Masters and world title in 2019 after UK Championship success in 2011.

And the Jester from Leicester says that although Trump has established himself as a great, to be considered an all-time great, he has to fatten out his Triple Crown collection.

“Players like Judd…he is a great, great player but still has just the three major wins and some people will always bring that up. I am sure by the end of his career he will have got that number right up," he said in quotes reported by the Scotsman

He is still young and a great – but to be that all-time great like Hendry, O’Sullivan, Higgins, Davis, [Mark] Williams, you want those major successes.

“Hendry and O’Sullivan look at the majors and triple crowns people have won, much as they would in tennis with Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.”

Selby also addressed Hendry’s claim that the four-time world champion could match or surpass the Scot’s record haul of seven world titles.

“Stephen Hendry has come out and said that he thinks I am the most likely and maybe the only person to equal or even better his record of seven world titles,” he began.

“To try and beat it would be another four world titles – double what I have now and standing only halfway. Even to equal it would be another three, a very tough ask," added Selby

“Sitting here now if I won one more world title before I called it a day I would be pretty over the moon with that, because I know how hard it is. Then maybe another couple of Triple Crown wins, victories at the UK Championship or the Masters. They are the big titles that everyone remembers and judges you on.”

The Masters begins on 10 January 2021.

