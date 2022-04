Snooker

‘He is enraged that he got that wrong’ - Ronnie O’Sullivan boils over after poor positional shot

Ronnie O’Sullivan lost position on a red and was so angry he smashed his cue into the Crucible floor on two occasions. His mood was not improved as John Higgins stepped in to pinch the frame. Watch the World Championship and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:00:52, an hour ago