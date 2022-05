Snooker

‘He looks unstoppable’ – Jimmy White and Alan McManus salute Ronnie O’Sullivan after ‘sparkling’ display

Judd Trump needs a miracle after falling further behind to Ronnie O’Sullivan in the World Championship final. Returning 5-3 behind, the 2019 champion failed to cut the errors out of his game as he retired for the night 12-5 behind. O’Sullivan had the cue ball on a string at times as he took a giant step to joining Stephen Hendry on seven world titles.

00:01:21, an hour ago