Snooker

'He's turned into a winning machine' - Neil Robertson 'rightly favourite' at Crucible says Jimmy White

'He's turned into a winning machine' - Neil Robertson is 'rightly the favourite' at the Crucible this year given his amazing form, says Jimmy White. Stream the 2022 World Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

00:01:41, an hour ago