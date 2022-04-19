Neil Robertson has reflected on facing a local Crucible debutant in the shape of Ashley Hugill in their first-round encounter at the World Championship.

Robertson roared back from 3-1 down in emphatic fashion as he reeled off the next eight frames to secure his place in the next round much more comfortably than it looked likely to be early on.

He registered a string of stunning breaks in that eight-frame run, including 107, 119 and 132 in the seventh, eighth and ninth frames respectively. The Australian had assumed a 6-3 overnight lead from Monday heading into Tuesday’s session.

Robertson showed his class by concluding the match with a knock of 110 to secure his 58th ton of the season – more than anyone else - and he was left to reflect on his opponent's pre-match attire, his play and the dividing wall being lifted mid-encounter.

"When the wall goes up, I guess that probably worked in my favour a bit," Robertson told Eurosport after the match.

"That is kind of like a home-court advantage if you like. He is probably used to playing in the cubicles - and that is what we are playing in, it is like a cubicle set up - but then when that wall comes up, all of a sudden it is an arena.

"I seem to thrive off that, but I can't just rely on that wall coming up. Everyone in the arena actually got to enjoy some really good snooker, a few centuries and a couple of other big breaks as well.

"It was also good to finish off with another century there, even though this morning I could have played a little bit better. I still think I made a pretty good account of myself for a tricky first-round match.

"When you are playing a debutant and he is a local guy as well, he was floating around in his jeans before the match with his waistcoat on! He was just like lapping it all up.

"You never really know what to expect, so I am pleased that he could kind of have some good moments.

"Yes, okay, of course, I would like to drub someone 10-0 or 10-1, but I am glad that he got a lot of positive things to take out of his first experience here."

Up next for Robertson will be a tricky match against either Jack Lisowski or Matthew Stevens in the second round, with the duo going head-to-head on Tuesday evening.

Having triumphed at the Crucible in 2010, Robertson has not managed to win the tournament again since. That could soon change as he eyes his second title in Sheffield.

