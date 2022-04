Snooker

‘He’ll be feeling a million dollars’ – Alan McManus and Jimmy White on Neil Robertson’s ‘brilliant’ 147

Neil Robertson produced the 12th maximum in the Crucible’s 45-year history during his second round clash with Jack Lisowski at the World Championship. The Australian has found life tough at snooker’s biggest event since carting off the trophy in 2010, but delivered a nerveless break to etch himself deeper into the sport’s rich history.

00:01:36, an hour ago