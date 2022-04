Snooker

'Hope he's alright!' - Luca Brecel almost hits cameraman with wild shot on black at World Championship

'Hopefully that cameraman is alright!' - Luca Brecel almost hits a cameraman with a wild shot on the final black at the World Championship. Stream the 2022 World Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

00:00:22, an hour ago