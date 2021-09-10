Alan 'Angles' McManus on the eve of the 40th year of the sport's ultimate event at the Crucible Theatre as he prepared for combat with fellow Glaswegian Stephen Maguire boasting a wardrobe from Brigadoon. Prior to his unheralded third run to the semi-finals of the World Championship in 2016 , one recalls chatting withon the eve of the 40th year of the sport's ultimate event at the Crucible Theatre as he prepared for combat with fellow Glaswegianboasting a wardrobe from

Mick McManus performing a Boston Crab back in the day would have been less animated than the former Masters champion turned erudite TV analyst, who launched into an impassioned defence of the Sheffield venue amid a phalanx of table fitters putting the finishing touches to the fabled set-up for the opening stages.

"If it ever moved from the Crucible, I wouldn’t consider it to be the World Championship," said McManus.

They could play it anywhere else, Wembley Stadium, it wouldn’t be the same and I wouldn’t class the guy who won it the world champion.

Judd Trump does not appear to share such sentiments.

"It needs an historic, prestigious event there, maybe put the UK Championship there but the Worlds needs to go to a bigger venue, for me.

The pinnacle of the sport shouldn’t be held back spectator-wise, there should be thousands! If you can sell the Masters for 2,200 people, the Worlds should be getting 5,000 at a massive stadium or arena, not a little theatre.

"I know it brings the excitement with the crowd so close, it makes you more nervous but I think they could do that on a bigger scale somewhere else.

"It’s the World Championship, everyone’s going to be excited, everyone’s gearing up for it all year, but I think it’s just a little bit held back... it’s such a special event with so much history behind it, but unless you were around in that era... I don’t think kids these days go back and watch the 1978 or 1980 final.

"I know I don’t."

Raucous atmosphere as Selby and Murphy emerge for Crucible final

While the natural crowd-pleaser Trump continues to be a valid, valuable and considered contributor to the sport's future direction of travel, this one is a hoary old tale of creative thinking post-pandemic.

Writing off the Crucible as "a little theatre" is like Frank Sinatra opting against the Odeon of Herodes Atticus because it did not have a roof.

The fabric of any sport lies in its history and tradition, the moments and the memories that future generations can aspire to.

Snooker is fortunate that it has found a revered resting place in Sheffield, a formidable and friendly Steel City that enjoys its reputation as the home of snooker as much as Wednesday and United.

'You play snooker?'

Handling the Crucible over 17 exacting and eccentric days is part of the challenge for any aspiring world champion to overcome. All the greats tend to find a way.

To deprive Sheffield of the World Championship would be like suggesting Wimbledon would be better off without tennis or St Andrews without golf. In seeking new and richer pastures, it would be a hugely damaging act of folly for snooker to seek a quick buck elsewhere.

Not merely because it would pluck the heart and soul out of the sport. It would rip wide open the fabric of snooker more than miscuing a deep screw shot.

While the Juddernaut might not be interested in the 1980 final, he should take note of the 1981 climax that saw Steve Davis clasp the first of his six world finals with an 18-12 win over Doug Mountjoy as the all-knowing Barry Hearn – Davis' ebullient manager before his recent 12-year stint as World Snooker Tour chairman – raced into the arena to embrace his mate.

#OnThisDay: Ronnie O’Sullivan’s record 147 from 1997

Mark Selby and Rocket Ronnie, The Romford kid became one of the biggest sporting names of the 1980s in the UK and provided snooker with a level of credibility that allows it to continue to flourish 40 years later in the shape of men like Trump, Robertson,and Rocket Ronnie, who has previously suggested moving to a bigger venue to sell more tickets

"When I got an award off the Royal Family, Prince Philip said to me, “You play snooker? It’s the Crucible isn’t it?," said O'Sullivan about receiving his MBE in 2016.

He doesn’t know me. He probably thought, Who’s this f***ing piece of s*** in my house? But he knows about the Crucible.

"We need this place. Maybe an entrepreneur will come in, the Jeff Bezos of the UK, and have a bit of nostalgia for the Crucible and get this place open again. Place like this never die."

Bjorn Borg edging out John McEnroe in the 1980 Wimbledon final with wooden rackets over five sets or Tom Watson emerging victorious from his 'Duel In the Sun' with fellow golf giant Jack Nicklaus around Turnberry at the 1977 Open Championship will be forever commemorated and celebrated as enduring, epic memories of those respective sports.

The Crucible houses snooker's only major whatever else is suggested. At some point in the future, Trump's 2019 win over John Higgins will become part of the Bayeux Tapestry of snooker balls.

It appears trendy to suggest professional sport should be appearing to a younger demographic these days, but would a new breed of prospective snooker fans know if the World Championship was being held in Sheffield in South Yorkshire or Tasmania?

Best of 2020: Watch moment Ronnie O'Sullivan clinches sixth World Snooker Championship title

Such misguided philosophies obscure the truth: an exciting, interesting, intriguing product sells itself to all generations without engaging in an act of commercial self-harm. Such gimmicks are unnecessary.

Promoting exciting shots, interviews and magical moments on social media encourages a conversation, but they are merely snap shots of a wider narrative in the deep furnace of competition.

'Dwindling attention spans'

Tampering with the traditions of the sport's blue-chip event to suit dwindling attention spans is hardly likely to lead to the palace of wisdom. It would be the ultimate act of dumbing down for no apparent reason.

Experiment with the length of matches, dress sense, shot times and walk-on music at smaller events such as the successful second coming of the British Open last month after a 17-year hiatus, but the World Championship should remain sacrosanct.

If there is no appetite to encourage players to dispense with long pregnant pauses between shots and heading for the loos as part of tactics, shortening matches or a venue change should be the least of the concerns to broadcasters and sponsors.

Fans take a selfie outside of the venue on day seventeen of the Betfred World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre on May 3, 2021 in Sheffield, England. Image credit: Eurosport

All the public ever see on TV is a table and the Crucible works perfectly for the digital age which is what is required for a sport seemingly invented for the small screen when Pot Black was first broadcast in 1969.

The 17 days of snooker in April and May each year on the BBC and Eurosport is not merely a tournament, but a celebration of the green baize that the public can engage with at their own leisure.

It is a glorious two-and-a-half week advert for the sport. Imagine the World Championship was moved to Asia? It would be deprived of the oxygen of free-to-air coverage in the UK plus the time difference would kill its origins.

'We're in a theatre and it's a show' - Murphy defends celebrations

It would disappear from the minds of millions as quickly as Jim Carrey departing The Truman Show.

In a world where competitive sports battles for mainstream viewing set against Premier League football, snooker enjoys a key advantage over sports such as golf and cricket in that it still freely available for the masses to enjoy. They know where it is, when it is and when they can expect it. Which on Eurosport and Quest these days is quite a staggering amount of premium content.

'Wonderful venue'

What appears to make commercial sense does not always apply to the unique funnel of professional snooker.

World Snooker have an agreement that will see the tournament continue at the Crucible until 2027 with the free-to-air broadcasting deal in place until 2024. It is not going anywhere any time soon. And probably for some time afterwards.

"There is going to be a hell of a row if anyone tries to change that. It's history — one thing you can't mess with," said Hearn while also suggesting he would purchase the venue if it was in dire straits amid the pandemic.

"It is a wonderful venue and part of snooker’s history."

The Crucible is the backdrop to snooker's version of The Hunger Games where the golden memories of Alex ‘Hurricane’ Higgins, Ray Reardon, Joe Johnson, Stephen Hendry, Peter Ebdon, Shaun Murphy, Ken Doherty, Mark Williams and Stuart Bingham among other cue ball contortionists are forever preserved in technicolor.

The list goes on and on, a who’s who of men who ruled the world, handed down through the decades to create the mythical status which the World Championship in televised Babylon has enjoyed since 1977.

There is more than one route out of potting perdition. It is made for grinders and speed merchants, dreamers and realists. It is the ultimate test of technique and concentration with no other fixtures across played out over three days rather than three hours. Time and game management is part of the conundrum. Can you overcome yourself as much as the balls?

The Crucible might be cramped behind the scenes and could do with another thousand seats in the main auditorium, but it could add another 10,000 seats and still not satisfy demand for the World Championship. How many fans can actually comfortably watch a snooker match?

Being perched on the back row of the Masters at Alexandra Palace with over 2,000 diehards is stretching the limits to how many people can gather around a 12 x 6 ft table without needing a periscope to enjoy what is going on.

The old Wembley Conference Centre housed 2,500 fans between 1979 and 2006, but was demolished in 15 years ago during the renovation of Wembley Stadium. The Wembley Arena staged the tournament between 2007 and 2011. Despite housing 4,000 fans, it could not touch the Conference Centre for atmosphere.

One of Hearn's first acts as World Snooker Tour chairman Hearn was to rehouse the Masters in Ally Pally, a ploy that has worked well in preserving the traditions of the sport's largest invitational tournament.

He has similarly and wisely ring-fenced the sport's biggest event in Sheffield. The Crucible is imperfectly perfect, earning a special place in the psychology of British sport over the past six decades.

The Crucible Theatre is not merely a venue, it forms the cornerstone of snooker's story and development from darkened working men's clubs in the 1970s to a multi-million worldwide televised success story in 2021.

Dennis Taylor's 18-17 black-ball win over Davis was witnessed by 18.5 million viewers in 1985, still a record audience for BBC2 beyond midnight. In the land of make believe, it also housed the fastest 147 in history when O'Sullivan made his never-to-be replicated maximum in five minutes and eight seconds in 1997.

'Nothing like it'

Yet is easy to forget how close snooker came to the abyss in the not so naughty noughties.

Murphy's rise to become world champion at the Crucible Theatre at odds of 150-1 in 2005 also coincided with the sport being seemingly mortally wounded by a lack of investment.

When UK tobacco companies were banned from sponsoring sporting events in the UK, snooker appeared to be in ruins despite the sport attracting a vast audience of viewers even when the sport was in the doldrums with only six ranking events in the 2005/06 season.

When England won the Ashes in 2005 and cricket was broadcast by terrestrial television on Channel 4, eight sessions of snooker over the year attracted a larger audience than the peak viewing figures at any point during that Ashes series.

Be careful what you wish for. The BDO World Darts Championship was staged by the Lakeside Country Club in Surrey between 1986 until 2019, but ran into financial difficulties when it moved to the O2 last year. It is no more, a relic from a bygone age.

Barry Hearn at the Crucible in Sheffield. Image credit: Eurosport

Snooker is ahead of the curve courtesy of the hard work carried out by Barry Hearn over the past decade in buffeting it from the financial storms that rage. It remains buoyant in a saturated market.

“There’s over 500 million people around the world watching this little 900-seater venue," he said ahead of last year's Covid-19 delayed World Championship. "There’s really nothing like it. And with fans there, it’s going to be something to cherish.”

This is not a debate between modernisers or traditionalists, but merely one of common sense. Staying put allows expansion.

Attempting to dislodge the World Championship from the Crucible Theatre would be an act of sporting sacrilege.

Desmond Kane

