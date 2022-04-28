Ronnie O’Sullivan says snooker is now an addition to his life, as he gets greater enjoyment from activities away from the table.

While it may no longer be the priority in his life, O’Sullivan is still operating at the highest level and arrived at the World Championship as the No. 1 player in the world.

His form at the Crucible has been worthy of the world No. 1 tag, as he has advanced to the semi-finals with the minimum of fuss.

That is not his driving force, as he told Eurosport: “I am not fixated with records.

“I am fixated with enjoying myself, having fun, looking at the bigger picture.”

O’Sullivan does pundit work for Eurosport, and he gets a kick out of that side of the sport.

“Snooker is part of what I do now,” he said. “I get a lot more of my fun working with Eurosport; doing all the other stuff away from the table.

“It has allowed me to enjoy my life and enjoy my snooker more.

“I actually have to fit snooker in around stuff now.”

O’Sullivan claims that at 46 years of age, he plays for himself rather than others.

“I don’t really worry about doing it for other people,” he said. “I used to want to do it for my dad, I did not want him to feel responsible for me not being a success at snooker because I know he had so much belief in me.

“It was then doing it for other reasons. And then I just felt one day, I don’t have to do that. I can just enjoy it and have fun.”

O’Sullivan, Higgins and Mark Williams are flying the flag in the semi-finals for players who turned professional in 1992.

The Rocket feels people are still surprised they are still performing at the top of the sport, and drew comparisons to the dominant forces in tennis: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

“Neither of us three have played like Neil Robertson or (Judd) Trump have over the past three or four years,” O’Sullivan said. “We have been around a lot longer and it surprises people. They have expected we would not be around and competing so to still be competing in the latter stages of big tournaments is brilliant for us three.

“I get why people talk about it, it is a bit like Federer, Djokovic and Nadal in tennis.”

