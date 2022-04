Snooker

‘I am not the player I was’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan on ‘making it work’ as age begins to catch up on him

Ronnie O’Sullivan says his relative lack of success over the last two years indicates that his powers may be on the wane. However, the six-time world champion says that he has adapted his game accordingly. Watch and stream all the action from the World Snooker Championship 2022 on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:02:49, an hour ago