'I hated it' - Ronnie O'Sullivan on why he did not enjoy winning seventh World Snooker Championship title

He may have shone on the biggest stage to claim a record-equalling World Snooker Championship title in 2022, but Ronnie O'Sullivan has admitted that he did not actually enjoy reaching the pinnacle of the sport once again. The Rocket sat down with Eurosport's Greg Rutherford and Orla Chennaoui for the latest edition of The Breakdown vodcast and explained what he was really feeling.

00:02:38, an hour ago