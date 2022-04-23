Ronnie O’Sullivan has revealed he owes it to fans of snooker to keep producing the goods on the biggest stage.

Ad

It was an impressive performance but, ominously for his rivals, one which leaves scope for improvement from O’Sullivan.

World Championship O'Sullivan into Crucible quarter-finals after record-breaking win against Allen 5 HOURS AGO

Victory over Allen was impressive, but even easy wins take a toll and O’Sullivan said it is about pacing yourself through the tournament.

“No match is easy, even the ones that look easy on paper as you have to go through the quagmire of the beginning of the match, the sessions, the taking of the lead and maybe going behind and it asks a lot of questions,” O'Sullivan told Eurosport. “You cannot ease up even with a big lead. You just have to keep focus.

“I probably feel it (mental fatigue) more at the end of the tournament. When I am in it I don’t really monitor how I feel, if I am tired or this and that. I just keep playing.

“I have a lot of endurance to keep playing, a lot of stamina. I have played a lot of snooker and know how to pace myself.

“At some point the body might refuse to allow it to happen, but I just try to ignore that and go with my heart and see what happens.”

O’Sullivan will take on Stephen Maguire in the quarter-finals, and is happy to be in the last eight and putting on a show for the fans.

“I could probably not play in this event and not play the Masters and still have a great life,” O’Sullivan told the press after beating Allen. “But I think I owe it to myself, I owe it to the snooker fans, I have been given a gift and a talent and I have to try and use it as much as I can.

“It’s not going to last forever so I just try and enjoy it as much as I can.”

Speaking to Eurosport, he added: “It is good to have a good run at Sheffield, a great tournament and a great venue.

“I would like to win it. I would not like to get to the final and lose, same for the semi-finals. If it happens it happens, but if I had to choose between losing in the first round and losing in the final I’d rather lose in the first round as all that hard work with nothing to show for it would be disappointing.”

--

Watch the World Championship and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+

World Championship World Championship LIVE – Defending champion Selby in battle with Yan, Robertson also in action 11 HOURS AGO