A pigeon caused a bizarre and amusing delay in Mark Selby's second-round match against Yan Bingtao at the World Championship.

After five frames of the match with Yan leading 3-2, the bird had clearly seen enough snooker and decided to intervene in the most astonishing fashion.

The incident left both players shocked as the pigeon made its mark at the biggest event in the sport with the current world champion left to laugh at the scene.

"Oh, goodness me! Hang on!" exclaimed Philip Studd, on commentary for Eurosport at the time.

"We have got an unexpected visitor in the house! Has he bought a ticket? That is the question! Well, that is a first for the Crucible! Just paying a flying visit. Well, we talk about a bird's eye view!"

Former player Dominic Dale added from the booth: "I have never, ever seen that before! I saw a sparrow once at the Welsh Open a few years ago, but never a pigeon here at the Crucible."

As the pigeon eventually disappeared, Selby joked to the crowd: "He has gone to the dressing room!"

After a good while, the match referee had to implore the crowd to "settle down now please" as the laughing and surprised reactions continued in the arena.

Despite some poor form this season, the 38-year-old Selby is still regarded as one of the favourites to triumph at the Crucible given his fine record on snooker's biggest stage.

The Jester from Leicester is a four-time winner in Sheffield and the reigning world champion, despite his recent struggles and is expected to find form when it really matters.

