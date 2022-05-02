Snooker

'I was just sobbing in his arms' – Ronnie O'Sullivan on Judd Trump embrace after World Championship final

Ronnie O’Sullivan is world champion for a record-equalling seventh time, joining Stephen Hendry as the Crucible’s most successful players. The Rocket was in blistering form in the first two sessions to open up a commanding lead over Judd Trump and completed the job on Monday evening in Sheffield, before breaking down in tears as his historic achievement hit home.

00:02:17, an hour ago