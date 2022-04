Snooker

‘I wasn’t allowed’ – Jack Lisowski on fight to wear Ukraine badge at World Championship

Jack Lisowski beat Neil Robertson to reach the quarter-finals of the World Championship, and then opened up about his battle to wear a Ukraine flag at the Crucible. "I've just got to keep winning and keep saying: 'support Ukraine'."

00:07:25, 7 minutes ago