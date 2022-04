Snooker

'If it were any other player, you would be getting the hump' - John Higgins on Noppon Saengkham 'bump'

John Higgins completed the job to beat Noppon Saengkham and reach the World Championship quarter-final for the first time in three years. It is Higgins' 16th quarter-final at the Crucible, although after two second-round exits the 46-year-old Scot looks a strong contender once more as he chases a first world title for 11 years.

00:02:51, 35 minutes ago