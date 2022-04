Snooker

‘It came as a bit of a surprise’ - Judd Trump delighted to secure victory over Stuart Bingham

Judd Trump reeled off eight frames on the spin to secure victory over Stuart Bingham and book a place in the semi-finals of the World Championship where he will face Mark Williams. Watch the World Championship and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:01:20, an hour ago