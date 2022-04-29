Ronnie O'Sullivan benefited from a touch of luck with a very unusual jump shot to clear a pack of reds legally during his World Championship semi-final.

It is the fifth occasion in O’Sullivan’s illustrious career that he has occupied the world No. 1 ranking, and the first time since 2019, as he continues his pursuit of a record-equalling seventh world title.

The Rocket, who is attempting to overcome his old foe John Higgins to reach yet another showpiece final at the Crucible, is having to play at his absolute best to continue to chase history in Sheffield.

While he produced his typical magic at many moments during the semi-final clash on Friday, he also got away with some luck when he accidentally jumped the cue ball after potting a red and cleared a pack of other reds.

It was entirely legal as he did drain the red he was intending to hit, despite the strange sight of the cue ball flying up in the air above the pack it eventually cleared.

"Well, he jumped over them, actually!" a surprised Neal Foulds said on commentary for Eurosport.

"That is fine: once you hit the object ball, if the cue ball jumps over other balls it is a legal shot.

"There you go, a steeplechase shot! Had it been on the way to the ball on, if it is a miscue and you jump over it, that is a foul."

O’Sullivan last met Higgins at the Crucible in 2011, with the latter winning their quarter-final 13-11, with the pair's epic battles often referred to as the 'Clasico' of snooker.

Both have a genuine chance of winning yet another World Championship title in Sheffield, and age certainly does not appear to be slowing down either at this stage of their careers.

Earlier on Friday, Eurosport expert Jimmy White offered up incredibly high praise by comparing the snooker duo to Federer and Nadal for their illustrious careers and undisputed greatness.

'Two of the greatest ever' - White compares O'Sullivan and Higgins to Federer and Nadal

"It is like Federer and Nadal: two of the greatest ever," White told Eurosport.

"They have played so many matches together. John Higgins and Ronnie O'Sullivan are, without doubt, two of the best players to have ever played.

"It is because they are that good: it is as simple as that. Both of them have not got a weakness. That is my opinion."

