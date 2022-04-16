“Could you turn that off please?” has become a regular line in the armoury of a snooker referee in recent years.

Back in 1993, when Ronnie O’Sullivan made his World Championship debut, it was not needed - with mobile phones rare things.

Technology has evolved, to an extent that referee Brendan Moore had to deal with something that sounded like a satellite navigation system during O’Sullivan’s first-round clash with David Gilbert at the Crucible on Saturday.

At the start of the sixth frame, Gilbert played a safety and immediately came up off the shot - and Moore jumped into action.

“Can you turn that off please?” said Moore.

On Eurosport commentary, David Hendon added: “There’s a strange noise coming from the audience."

O’Sullivan chimed in to say: “Google Maps.” (Other navigation options are available).

To which Moore added: “Seriously, it sounds like somebody’s sat-nav. Can you turn it off please?”

A bewildered Hendon said: “They have found their way to Sheffield, that much we do know.

“Ronnie did not have this problem the first time he played here, 1993.”

Order was eventually restored, allowing Moore to pull out another stock phrase for any snooker referee.

“Settle down now, please," the official said.

---

