Judd Trump has every shot in the book, and some that are in his own private book of naughty snooker shots.

With the 19th frame of his World Championship quarter-final clash with Stuart Bingham long since won, it was the perfect scene for a bit of naughty snooker.

From being 8-5 down, Trump’s body language completely changed on the back of a run of winning frames.

He was skipping around the table, unfazed my minor setbacks and happy to engage with the crowd and play with a smile in his face.

The 2019 world champion put smiles on the faces of those in attendance at the Crucible with a shot of mind-boggling cue ball control.

With the white underneath the baulk rail, he let fly at the pink and it flew into the bottom left. That was not even half of the story, as the cue ball hit the bottom cushion and looked set to fly up the table, only to spin back and come to a halt.

Neal Foulds on Eurosport commentary filled in the blanks.

“How about that for a shot?” Foulds said. “That was extreme top spin.

“It was a Judd Trump special.”

