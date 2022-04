Snooker

'It was mental!' - Ronnie O'Sullivan talks through his record-breaking 147 at World Championship in 1997

Ronnie O'Sullivan sat down with fellow Eurosport snooker expert Alan McManus and gave a fascinating and revealing insight into his thoughts as he watched back his record-breaking 147 break at the World Championship in 1997. Stream the 2022 World Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

00:06:37, 11 minutes ago