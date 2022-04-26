Snooker

‘I’ve played with worse and won’ – Ronnie O’Sullivan shrugs off ‘unplayable’ cue at World Championship

Ronnie O’Sullivan dropped a violent miscue during the second session of his quarter-final with Stephen Maguire at the Crucible, with the Rocket cutting an out-of-sorts figure despite increasing his advantage to 11-5. The Rocket remains on a collision course with fellow Class of ’92 member John Higgins in the semi-finals. Higgins holds a 5-3 lead over Jack Lisowski in their last eight clash.

00:02:02, an hour ago