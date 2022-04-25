Jack Lisowski beat pre-tournament favourite Neil Robertson in a “Crucible classic” to reach the quarter-finals of the World Championship.

Having trailed 9-7 heading into the final session, Robertson looked to have turned the match in his favour as he won four frames in a row, including a brilliant 147 break.

But Lisowski levelled at 12-12 and then won a thrilling final-frame decider to advance to the last eight for the first time where he will face John Higgins.

“Magical game,” said Jimmy White in the Eurosport studio.

“You had fluency from Lisowski early in the match and then Robertson came back at him full steam and had that wonderful 147. That was a Crucible classic, it had absolutely everything.

Lisowski ‘turns it on again’ with ‘terrific’ pot during win over Robertson

“In that last frame they missed a couple of balls each which is understandable, they are only human, and Lisowski has come of age. I think he will be a regular winner on the snooker circuit now. Jack showed us how good he is, an incredible victory for him."

Lisowski made a nervy start to the session but was presented with a chance to take the opening frame when Robertson missed a red to the corner.

Lisowski seized the opportunity with a break of 49 to move three frames ahead.

Robertson looked set to hit back after being left a long red to start the 18th frame, only to miss a routine pot at 12-0 ahead.

A well-compiled break saw Lisowski move 53-12 ahead before he missed an attempted double to the middle pocket. The miss didn’t prove costly, but the next one did as Robertson took advantage of an underhit safety from Lisowski to steal the frame.

‘He’ll be feeling a million dollars’ – McManus and White on Robertson’s ‘brilliant’ 147

The break started with a long red after Lisowski potted the white ball while attempting to play safe. Robertson then cleared up expertly to make the fifth 147 of his career.

The Australian was not done there for the session, finishing with a 79 break to go in level at 10-10.

Robertson carried his momentum through the break as he took the lead for the first time since the third frame of the match.

But Lisowski replied with a high-quality 88 break to make it 11-11.

It looked as though Lisowski would retake the lead at 43-32 ahead in the 23rd frame, only to miss the green into the corner.

Robertson cleared up and was close to victory at 55-0 ahead in the next frame before playing safe on a red. Robertson then missed a red that surely would have clinched the win and Lisowski took advantage with a fine 72 break to force a decider.

A huge fluke looked to have swayed things Robertson’s way in a gripping final frame that saw both players pass up chances.

‘What next?!’ – Robertson gets almighty fluke in final-frame decider

But Robertson couldn’t clear up and then left a red over the corner pocket. Lisowski took advantage and held his nerve to secure a huge win.

