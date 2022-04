Snooker

Jimmy White on Zhao Xintong - 'Not one player at this World Championship wants to play him, that's for sure'

Eurosport pundit Jimmy White has been deeply impressed with Zhao Xintong at this year's World Championship and says the rest of the draw fears the 25-year-old. He said: "He is a fantastic player, fantastic talent. Ronnie O’Sullivan has been coaching him on the technical side. Ronnie wants him to fulfil his potential."

00:00:49, an hour ago