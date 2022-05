Snooker

Jimmy White surprised with standing ovation in Crucible on 60th birthday

Jimmy White was given a surprise standing ovation in the Crucible on his 60th birthday after the third session of the World Championship final between Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump. White is a six-time runner-up in Sheffield. Stream the World Championship and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:50, 42 minutes ago