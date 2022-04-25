John Higgins completed the job to beat Noppon Saengkham and reach the World Championship quarter-final for the first time in three years.

Leading 11-5 overnight thanks to a run of seven straight frames on Sunday, four-time champion Higgins needed just two more frames to seal the victory.

He moved within one after a break of 62 in the 17th frame, but Saengkham then delayed the inevitable when taking the next two frames, which included a shot at a 147.

A maximum had not seemed possible when Saengkham got to the table, but he expertly opened the pack, only to miss the last and most difficult red – a tight shot into the bottom-right corner while using the rest.

The Thai world No. 38’s resistance ended with that 112, as Higgins took frame 20 with a 90 break to win 13-7 and book a meeting with the winner of Neil Robertson’s match with Jack Lisowski.

"His friends and family were all up there," Higgins said afterwards, on Saengkham's 147 attempt. "He was just willing it to do it for them. He had all the crowd on his side. He's got that infectious personality.

"Everybody loves him. Even after yesterday when I was 4-4 after the first session he was giving it the fist pumps, he's bumped into me. If it were any other player, you would be getting the hump with him. I think just being Noppon you know there's no malice intended."

It is Higgins' 16th quarter-final at the Crucible, although after two second-round exits the 46-year-old Scot looks a strong contender once more as he chases a first world title for 11 years.

On feeling like he's got to keep up with Mark Williams and Ronnie O'Sullivan from the Class of '92, Higgins added: "No, they're playing amazing really. Mark's playing as well as ever and Ronnie's a different animal nowadays as well.

"To beat him [O'Sullivan] now - he fights for every ball which makes a tougher player than he's ever been. I respect the two guys and look up to them. It's great the three of us are in the quarter finals. Who knows? It could be a final of me and Ronnie. There's so many great players left in. It's a long way to go before anything's decided."

On the other table in Monday afternoon’s session, Stuart Bingham got the better of Kyren Wilson to reach the quarters for a second straight year.

The 2015 champion was locked at 8-8 with 2020 finalist Wilson, but assumed control of the match when taking all four frames before the interval, which like Saengkham included a maximum attempt – this one ending on 97 when missing the black after 13 reds.

Wilson reduced the deficit when edging the 21st frame on the final black, but his bid for a seventh-straight quarter-final appearance ended after the next frame.

Both players had their chances, but it was Bingham who won the crucial safety battles to win it.

Bingham faces Anthony McGill or Judd Trump next, with the latter leading 10-6 after their first session.

