Judd Trump came from behind to reach Sunday’s Welsh Open final with a 6-5 comeback win over Hossein Vafaei, who he has tipped for possible success in the World Championship.

Speaking after the game, Trump said he believed that he had played worse than his opponent.

“I think he’ll be disappointed, he was the better player. I think his safety was brilliant, every time I came to the table I seemed to be in trouble,” he said.

“His potting was better than mine so I don’t really know how I got through that one. I had to dig as deep as possible and save my best to last. It would have been nice to finish it off in the last frame with a one-visit but in the end, he just overhit his shot for the pink and missed.”

Asked about John Virgo’s suggestion that Vafaei could be in contention for the upcoming World Championship, Trump did not disagree, saying there could be more to come.

“I keep saying that he’s underachieving in the game and he showed that today," Trump said. "He’s becoming a lot more consistent. He’s pushing the top players, he’s beat me a few times. I know he’s beaten Mark Selby a few times. He’s a tough player to play against, full of confidence and plays very relaxed. A difficult player and one of the nicest people on tour.

“Every player, we’d be more than happy for him to win a big event or have a good run in the Worlds.”

