Judd Trump is considering taking a break from snooker, as the former world champion and Mark Williams discussed the 2022/23 calendar.

Trump has struggled for form this term, albeit he has two titles to his name in the Champion of Champions and Turkish Masters.

“My main aim in snooker always is to enjoy it, and at the moment I am not,” Trump, who dipped his toe into the pool world earlier this season , said. "So whether I have to start missing more events or even do what Ronnie did and miss a season out, I don’t know. I certainly aim to have a couple of holidays, but the calendar doesn’t look great for the first few months of next season at the moment. There are not a lot of events to play in.

“So maybe it is the best chance or time I will get to take a little break out of the game.

"It has been a long three seasons for me, and mentally draining. Not being able to keep that form up and struggling, it is quite tough to take mentally.

"Apart from the odd tournament, the odd game really, I have produced that kind of standard like against Luca all season.

“The sooner the season is over, the better for me I think. I think the best thing I could do for the next couple of weeks is nothing, and basically not play until the World Championship. Maybe I need to take my mind off snooker and just turn up there in Sheffield. At this moment in time I don’t even want to play in the World Championship, so I’ll go away and think about things.

“It has just been a bad season. I am not enjoying my snooker, and even when I have won it has been papering and patching over the cracks and getting by. So for me the sooner I can get this season over, have a break, and get into the next one, the better for me.

"Right now the World Championship feels like just another tournament and there are no expectations from me, I will turn up because I have to.”

Trump, who has 23 ranking titles to his name, engaged in a conversation with Williams on Twitter about the calendar for next season.

It is beginning to be fleshed out by World Snooker, albeit with slim pickings as the Asian swing does not look like returning next term.

“Just looking at the new snooker calendar and it doesn't look great and most would be for the top boys,” Williams wrote on Twitter, adding that it could be time for him to play more golf.

Trump responded by saying : “Seems to be getting less and less each year.”

World No. 8 Williams, who is a prolific visitor to the golf course, said it is likely those further down the rankings would struggle due to a lack of opportunities and added that he had no plans to retire.

---

