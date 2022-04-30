Judd Trump has expressed pride with his epic win over Mark Williams, describing it as a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ game.

Trump looked set to swamp Williams after leading 7-1 and 12-5, but Williams produced a brilliant fightback and led with two frames to play.

Ad

World Championship Trump repels Williams fightback to win final-frame decider and reach Crucible final 2 HOURS AGO

Entering the Eurosport studio, Trump looked drained and relieved to have got over the line 17-16.

Asked for his feelings, Trump said: “I don’t know.

“It was such a crazy game. A once-in-a-lifetime kind of game. I am so proud to have got over the line and dug in.

“Things were not going my way and he had the fluke and it was looking like I was going to go out, but I seemed to save up all my run and used it in the last frame.”

Reflecting on the seven-frame lead he held at one stage, Trump said he never got carried away as he was wary of the threat Williams carried.

“I never got carried away,” Trump said. “You know against Ronnie (O’Sullivan), John Higgins and Mark you know something is going to happen. You are probably better off being close.

“John has played like that quite a few times. That is the first time Mark has done it. Ronnie has also done it.

“It’s like playing a computer game on hard. Every time you break off I was leaving him and every time it was game over. It was good to watch in the end.

“You have just got to take it in your stride and enjoy it. You could get yourself worked up but just try and have a positive outlook and it has served me well.”

The final frame saw both players have chances, and Trump took on a tough brown that eked out an advantage and ultimately helped him over the line.

Trump said he has matured and knows what are the correct shots for him to take.

“On the brown, I could have put another colour safe,” he said. “But I just thought ‘be positive’. You can’t keep putting balls safe and hoping for a mistake.

“I don't care how anyone judges it in the commentary box or the studio, I know what the right shot is for me at the time. If I don’t fancy it, I won’t play it any more.”

--

Watch the World Championship and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+

World Championship 'It's absolutely incredible' - White wowed by Williams comeback against Trump 10 HOURS AGO